Graham Roberts outlines Pochettino’s weakness

Former Tottenham player Graham Roberts has identified a potential weakness in Mauricio Pochettino’s management.
The club legend tweeted that Spurs should look to bring in a technical director in order to take some pressure off the manager in terms of transfers.
He added that Pochettino is one of the best coaches in world football but he might not be very good at identifying talent.
I agree with you there Matt a technical director helps take pressure of manager as we all know poch one best actual coaches in the world but does not mean his the best at finding talent.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners appoint a technical director to oversee the club’s recruitment in future. The set up has worked at clubs like Everton and Liverpool. It could allow Pochettino to focus completely on the coaching side of things.
Tottenham certainly need to spend some money this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can address the major weaknesses in their side. Daniel Levy did not spend on new players this season and the fans will be expecting some serious intent in the market before the start of the next season.
The Premier League side are still playing catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool. They need to sign better players in order to compete for the title next season.