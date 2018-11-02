Graham Roberts likens Harry Winks to Luka Modric

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has attracted a lot of plaudits with his performances this season.
The young playmaker was very impressive against West Ham in the cup game and Graham Roberts has now reacted to his performance on Twitter.
The former Tottenham star has made a huge claim about Winks on his social media account. Roberts believes that Winks could be Tottenham’s Modric in the long term.
The Croatian is one of the best players in the world and reaching that level won’t be easy.
Winks is a gifted young player and he should be allowed to grow at his own pace. Comparisons like these will put unnecessary pressure on the midfielder.
Modric is one of the best midfielders of his generation and it is highly unlikely that anyone in the Tottenham midfield right now will be as good as him.
Pochettino has done well to develop Winks over the years and he will have to manage the youngster carefully in the near future as well.
With the right coaching and environment, Winks could turn into a leading star for Tottenham in the long run.