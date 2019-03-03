Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Graham Roberts lavishes praise on Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko

3 March, 2019


Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League yesterday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side did well to come back from 1-0 down in the second half but they could have easily lost the game.

Aaron Ramsey had given the visitors a first-half lead but Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the second half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the chance to win the derby in the dying minutes but his spot kick was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Despite an improvement since the Chelsea game, Spurs were not quite at their best against Arsenal. Defensively they were vulnerable and they struggled to fashion out too many chances either.

Out of the few impressive performances for the home side, Moussa Sissoko’s display caught the attention. The powerful midfielder worked very hard and Arsenal struggled to cope with his intensity and physicality at times.

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts has lavished praise on the Frenchman after the game.

His tweet read: “Have to say again @MoussaSissoko what a shift you put in mate. And @HKane they must be sick of the sight of you COYS”.

Sissoko has had his fair share of criticisms since joining Spurs but he has certainly silenced his critics this season.

