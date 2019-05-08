Graham Roberts doesn’t want Tottenham to sign Anthony Martial

Former Tottenham ace Graham Roberts has suggested that the club should steer clear of Anthony Martial this summer.
Apparently, the Manchester United forward will be up for grabs at the end of this season. Martial was linked with Tottenham last summer but Roberts reckons he could be a ‘bad apple’.
Why would we want a bad apple if he’s not good in training
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) May 7, 2019
According to The Sun, Martial has shown a poor attitude in training and Solskjaer is ready to give up on him.
There is no doubt that the Frenchman is a world-class talent and when he arrived in Manchester, there were huge expectations. However, his career at the club has gone downhill after the first season, when he scored 17 goals.
If there are issues with the 23-year-old’s attitude, Spurs would be better off chasing someone else. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
There are no reports stating that Tottenham want him now. He was a former target for the Londoners. So Roberts is perhaps just stating his opinion regarding the player.
Whatever happens, Tottenham must look to bring in another striker at the end of this season. They are heavily reliant on Kane for goals. The likes of Llorente and Janssen are simply not good enough right now.