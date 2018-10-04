Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Graham Roberts comments on Tottenham’s defeat and Lionel Messi

Graham Roberts comments on Tottenham’s defeat and Lionel Messi

4 October, 2018


Former player Graham Roberts has shared his reaction to Tottenham’s defeat against Barcelona on Twitter.

The club legend believes that Tottenham paid for their mistakes against the Catalan giants. He also praised Lionel Messi for his outstanding display against the Londoners.

The former Spurs player also suggested that someone should have man-marked Messi out of the game.

Roberts’ tweet read:

 

The Argentine scored a brace at Wembley and he was unplayable for most parts of the game.

Spurs could have defended better last night and Roberts’ reaction is certainly justified. Hugo Lloris could have prevented a couple of goals with positioning himself.

Tottenham have now lost both of their games in the Champions League and they will need to step up and deliver in the next game. With Inter and Barcelona well ahead, Pochettino’s men cannot afford to slip up again.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can bounce back from this start and make it to the next round of the competition.

