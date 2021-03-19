Graham Roberts and Jamie O’Hara comment on Tottenham’s lack of leadership

Graham Roberts has shared his frustration on social networking site Twitter after Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Despite leading the first-leg 2-0, and the score being 0-0 at the break in Croatia, Spurs somehow managed to self-destruct as they ended up losing 3-0 on the night, with Mislav Orsic scoring a remarkable hat-trick.





Roberts, the former Spurs player, posted a series of tweets last night. He suggested that it was a “totally unacceptable” performance from the north Londoners and that there was no leadership on the pitch.

Another former Spurs player turned popular football pundit, Jamie O’Hara has also shared the same feeling. He added that it’s a “sackable offence.”

🗣 "This is a sackable offence." 🤬@Mrjamieohara1 rants about Tottenham's performance after getting knocked out of the Europa League pic.twitter.com/4pRldfQjm8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 18, 2021

He has suggested that it was one of the worst Tottenham performances in European games.

“It’s been shocking. No composure. No leadership. It’s just amateur,” said O’Hara.

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris didn’t mince words after the final whistle, saying the exit is a “disgrace”, and every player should feel responsible for it.

Jose Mourinho suggested that he had warned his players of a potential threat from the home side at the break.

Harry Kane twice came close to scoring, but on each occasion, he was denied by superb saves from Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.

