Graham Potter raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Brighton and Hove Albion will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League clash on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.
Ahead of the match, Graham Potter, the Brighton boss has showered heaps of praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, saying the Englishman is amongst ‘the best’ in Europe.
Spurs have made a stuttering start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and are heading into this fixture with low in confidence after suffering a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will surely be looking to bounce back from that defeat, while Potter will be hoping his side can put further pressure on the north Londoners.
Potter is in awe of Kane’s qualities and says that the 26-year-old England skipper is a role model off the pitch as well.
“[Kane is] the perfect role model on and off the pitch. His development has been incredible and he’s up there with the best strikers in European football and captain of his country,” said Potter to Sky Sports.
“That resilience as well to keep going and believe in himself. People always focus on the success with these top players, but there’s always setbacks on the way and moments they have to get through – so credit to him.”
Kane has been in good form this season, and has scored five goals in the Premier League already. Spurs fans will hope that their talisman will keep on scoring and get them out of the current mess they’re in.
Spurs, who already lost against Newcastle and Leicester in the Premier League, should be looking to get back to winning ways and pick up all three points against Brighton. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and have the chance to move into the top-four if they can clinch a win on Saturday.