Graham Potter raves about Swansea’s Dan James

Swansea picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Brentford yesterday and Dan James produced a masterful display for the Welsh side.
The highly-rated winger scored a superb solo goal and he had a hand in two other goals as well.
Swansea manager Graham Potter was in awe of Daniel James’ performance yesterday and he spoke to the club’s official website after the game.
Potter described James’ display as sensational. He also added that the winger has been incredible for Swansea this season.
He said: “He was okay, wasn’t he? That ability to sprint repeatedly, it’s as high a level as you’re going to see. He’s got lots to work on, but he had an end product today and I thought he was sensational. He has just got on with being a footballer, he’s been incredible for us and we’re looking forward to working with him for the future.”
James was linked with a January move to Leeds United and the Whites will be keeping tabs on the player. Based on yesterday’s display, Bielsa must be disappointed to have missed out on him last month.
Apparently, Leeds are still keen on the player and they could restart negotiations in the summer.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Swansea now. The Welsh outfit backed out of a deal in the last minute in January. They might not be keen on selling their best young player anytime soon.