Graham Potter comments on Leeds defender Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has stated that he is keeping tabs on Ben White’s progress at Leeds United this season.
White, who joined Leeds during the summer transfer window on loan from Brighton, has been in outstanding form for the Whites this season.
The 22-year-old has made 37 starts in the Championship and has been an epitome of consistency for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He is definitely one of the contenders for Leeds’ player of the year this season.
It all depends on where Leeds finish at the end of the season. If they secure promotion to the Premier League, they’ll have a better chance to sign White on a permanent deal.
Potter has claimed that he has kept in touch with White and is highly impressed with his performance for the Elland Road outfit this season. He has exchanged texts with White and has wished him well for the rest of the season.
“I’m aware of his progress and we keep a track of that, he’s been doing well,” said the Brighton manager to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“I’ve spoken with him over text to wish him well for the rest of the season.
“We’re pleased with how he’s doing there, and the stakes are obviously high with Leeds trying to get into the Premier League, but those experiences bring their own challenges and will help him in his development.
“It’s why you go on loan in many ways, he’s done really well. It’ll be fascinating to see how it goes.”
The Premier League manager sees White as a part of his future plans at the Amex Stadium. Phil Hay of The Athletic recently claimed that Leeds will attempt to sign White permanently from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but the youngster is also attracting interest from other clubs.