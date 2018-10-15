Graham Arnold makes prediction about Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic

Celtic’s champion midfielder Tom Rogic is expected to play a key role for Graham Arnold’s Australian national team.
The 25-year-old is a key player for Brendan Rodgers’s Celtic side. He was a key member of the Bhoys squad that won back to back domestic trebles under Rodgers at Parkhead. And he is set to become a key player for his country as well following the retirement of Mile Jedinak.
He is now one of the senior players in the side, and the new Socceroos boss Graham Arnold is keen to get the best out of him. Rogic once again has made a fine start to the 2018-19 season, and was at his creative best in Celtic’s 6-0 win St Johnstone before the intentional break.
Rogic set up three goals for his teammates in a fantastic creative performance for the Hoops. Arnold says that he is a player who excites everyone week in week out at Celtic. He predicts Rogic to reach the next level over the next four years for the national team.
“Tommy’s an important piece in the team but also for Australian football,” Said Arnold, who coached Rogic at Central Coast Mariners before his 2013 move to Celtic.
“He’s a player that excites everyone. He does it every week at Celtic,” said Arnold, as quoted by Sunshine Coast Daily.
When I watch him every week I’m very proud to have been a part of his career in the past. I only see Tommy Rogic going to another level with us over the next four years.
“Tommy will be given more freedom on the field to express himself but also to show his qualities and I know with that freedom we’ll see a different Tommy Rogic.”
Rogic has represented his country 40 times, and has seven goals to his name, since making his debut in 2012. Celtic fans love him, and they will hope Rogic will reach the next level for the Scottish champions as well.