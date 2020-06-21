Graeme Swann comments on Mike Ashley and Newcastle United takeover

Former England cricketer turned popular pundit Graeme Swann has shared his love for Newcastle United in an interview with The Times.

He spoke on topics like – why he supported Newcastle, his earliest memories, his favourite player, and so on. He was also asked to comment on the current takeover saga.





Despite Mike Ashley being an unpopular figure at the club, the former England cricketer has praised him saying the Magpies owner has done a good job in bringing the debts down.

However, if the Saudi investors take over, they will throw money around and win trophies. It will delight the fans, but he fears in doing so debts could mount again.

Swann said to The Times: “From a business perspective you have to admire Mike Ashley for bringing the debt down but fans don’t really care about that. If the Saudis take over, throw money around and win trophies, fans will be delighted, even if they got out a few years later with the debts mounting. Again.”

The Premier League has taken 11 weeks to study all the documents and the problems surrounding the potential takeover. They are yet to come to a decision.

Apart from the Saudi investors, there is another potential buyer as well. Earlier this week The Chronicle reported that American businessman Henry Mauriss and his firm have lodged a formal offer to buy Newcastle United.

The Guardian journalist Louise Taylor has claimed that the sources close to the takeover deal believe it is finally near to being sanctioned.