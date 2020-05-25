Graeme Souness comments on reported Newcastle United target Wilfried Zaha

Graeme Souness has raved about Crystal Palace winger and reported Newcastle United target Wilfried Zaha in The Times.

The former Newcastle manager believes that the ex-Manchester United player can do more damage with better supply.

According to The Sun, the Magpies are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international from Palace in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid claimed that Newcastle’s prospective new owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will have to pay in excess of £60 million in transfer fees for the 27-year-old winger.

Souness wrote about Zaha in The Times: “The same applies to him as McNeil at Burnley: with better supply he could do more damage.

“Ask any defender and I suspect he’s the player they don’t want to be left one-on-one with right now in the Premier League.”

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League outside of the top six, and he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle this summer.

Palace are an established club in the English top flight, but the Eagles are unlikely to be challenging for the European places anytime soon.

Newcastle could be going places in the next few years, and Zaha could be tempted to make the switch to St. James’ Park this summer.

According to WhoScored, the former United winger has scored three goals and provided three assists in the Premier League so far this season, and scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league in 2018-19.