Graeme Shinnie sends out a warning to Steven Gerrard

Rangers face Aberdeen in the Scottish League cup later today and Graeme Shinnie has sent out a warning to Steven Gerrard.
The Aberdeen captain warned that Rangers should not underestimate them or it could prove to be costly.
He said: “Rangers were the better team that day. We weren’t great and it was tough coming off the back of the European game. Gerrard was fuelling the fire and riling people up. If he feels like that then so be it, they maybe go into the game a bit over-confident.”
The Scottish giants managed to draw 1-1 against Aberdeen earlier this season and back then Gerrard claimed that his side are a class above the Dons.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers approach this game. It is a must-win contest and they will need to be fully focused. Aberdeen certainly have the quality to pull off an upset and the visitors cannot afford to be complacent here.
Shinnie has claimed that Aberdeen will show improvement in this game and Rangers must not take them lightly.
Rangers have had a good start to their season so far and they will be hoping to win some silverware this season. The Scottish League Cup is a great opportunity for them to win something and this will be a vital game for the Ibrox outfit.