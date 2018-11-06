Grady Diangana says Felipe Anderson is helping him at West Ham

West Ham youngster Grady Diangana impressed everyone during the Hammers’ 4-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League last week.
The 20-year-old has featured six times for West Ham in all competitions this season, and looks like a gem of a talent. He is exciting to watch, and always gives the impression that he can produce something spectacular.
Recently, Pablo Zabaleta spoke highly about the youngster, saying how dangerous he is in one on one situations. With Andriy Yarmolenko out injured for around six months, the door has opened for young Diangana to cement his place in the starting line-up.
The exciting winger spoke exclusively to the London Evening Standard about his gradual development, and showered praise on Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson, who joined West Ham in the summer transfer window from Lazio on a club record transfer deal.
Diangana says that he’s excited to play with Anderson, and the Brazilian lends him advice from time to time. West Ham will look to maintain their momentum when they face Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and the young winger will be hoping to make a strong impact once again.
“I’ve started to get a good understanding with Felipe and he’s always giving me advice as well, because we’re the same type of player,” said Diangana to the London Evening Standard.