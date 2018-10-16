Gordon wants to see Griffiths back in the Scotland national team

Craig Gordon says he looks forward to seeing Leigh Griffiths back in the Scotland national team. The Celtic striker recently withdrew from international duty, citing a need to improve his fitness, but he could return in time to face Albania and Israel in the Nations League. Griffiths missed out as Scotland came unstuck against Israel and Portugal, and Gordon says the national team need him back.
As per The Sun, the Hoops goalkeeper said: “We want all of our players as fit as possible so that the manager has as many to choose from as possible. If we can get Leigh back fit again for those games then he’ll definitely provide a goal threat, whether he’s playing from the start or coming off the bench. He has goals in him and he’s always capable of scoring.”
Griffiths, who joined Celtic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2014, has made 199 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops, scoring and creating 148 goals. For Scotland, however, the 28-year-old hasn’t been as prolific, scoring only four goals in 19 caps. Griffiths’ decision to pull out of international duty could threaten his long-term future with Scotland, but Gordon has shown his teammates clearly want him back.
Alex McLeish’s side have been in poor form of late, suffering six defeats in eight games, so they’ll need their best players available for important games to come. It’s worth nothing, however, that Griffiths hasn’t netted for Scotland for 12 months so he’s not guaranteed a starting place if McLeish does welcome him back.
Stats from Transfermarkt.