Gordon Strachan sends a warning to Celtic

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has warned the Parkhead club to take Rangers seriously this season.
Strachan is thought to be impressed with what he has seen so far and he believes that Rangers can challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership this season.
He said: “What Steven Gerrard, with Gary McAllister, is doing at Rangers is exciting. It’s been a great start for Gerrard. He’s got the fans on board straight away. His comments after the Aberdeen game – and since – have clearly been directed at the Rangers fans. He knows how to play the media game, and he’s doing it perfectly. With Celtic and Rangers, they have this thing I call ‘the passing of the baton of stick’. What’s happened with Gerrard going to Rangers has been that the baton has been lobbed towards Celtic for a few weeks. Either one team or the other has it in Glasgow. In special circumstances, both get it. But, right now, Celtic have it and that means Gerrard is doing alright. He’s intelligent enough to know it doesn’t last like this all the time – there must be something coming along, and he’ll be ready for it.”
The Gers have started the season really well and they are unbeaten under the management of Steven Gerrard. On the other hand, Celtic have had a poor start to the season by their standards.
The Scottish champions have already lost in the league and they are out of the Champions League as well.
Unless Brendan Rodgers’ side improves, they will struggle to defend the title.
Strachan believes that Rangers will be fired up by the challenge of stopping the record run. Celtic are just three titles away from a record-breaking 10 league wins in a row.
It will be interesting to see whether Celtic can strengthen their side before the window closes. They are in desperate need of wide players and defenders.
Rodgers missed out on targets like Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer and John McGinn this summer.