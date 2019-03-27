Gordon Strachan raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is good enough to play for the Premier League, according to former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan.
The Colombian striker has been in top form this season for the Ibrox club, having scored 29 goals in all competitions. However, he has not always been consistent with his discipline, having picked up four red cards already.
Former Celtic boss Strachan has praised him heavily saying he is a ‘talent’, and that he has the potential to be a success in the Premier League.
However, he has warned that Morelos needs to take care of his disciplinary records. Strachan added that the Colombian has the habit of swinging his elbows.
“Morelos will be a success wherever he goes next and he could play in the Premier League down south no bother. He’s a talent, all right,” said Strachan, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“But there’s only one man who’s going to change the way he is and that’s himself. The team that’s suffered from his tackles and indiscipline has been Rangers.
The 22-year-old missed a sitter in his first start for Colombia against South Korea yesterday. He lasted only 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat before being replaced by James Rodriguez at the break.
Morelos is expected to play a big role for the Gers during Sunday’s Old Firm clash against Celtic.