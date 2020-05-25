Gordon Smith gives verdict on reported Rangers targets Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes

Former Ibrox star Gordon Smith has given his take on reported Rangers targets Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes to Rangers News.

Rangers are interested in signing 20-year-old midfielder Ferguson from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

Steven Gerrard’s side are also interested in securing the services of 24-year-old striker Dykes from Livingston this summer, according to the same publication.

Smith, who played for Rangers in the 1970s and the 1980s and also worked as a Director of Football for the Gers, has given his take on Ferguson and Dykes.

While the Scotsman has given his back to Rangers’ reported pursuit of Ferguson, he is not sure if the Gers should make a move for Dykes.

Smith told Rangers News: “If I had to choose between the two, I would say Lewis Ferguson would be a better signing than Dykes.

“I’m not quite sure about Dykes. I know a lot of people think that Rangers could do with a big striker there – somebody they can knock the ball into and can win headers and stuff like that. But I just haven’t seen enough consistency from him in games I’ve watched, to be honest.

“I do think Ferguson is a very very good player, he’s got a very strong Rangers background with his dad and his uncle both playing and being stars.

“Certainly, his uncle Barry was a top-class player. What I’ve seen of him, he’s a player of strong mentality too.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ferguson scored one goal in 28 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen this season.

The Scottish youngster also played once in the Scottish League Cup and scored one goal in three Scottish Cup ties for the Dons this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Dykes scored nine goals in 25 Scottish Premiership matches for Livingston this season, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old Australian striker has also played once in the Scottish Cup, and has scored one goal in two Scottish League Cup games, according to WhoScored.