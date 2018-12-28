Gordon Dalziel slams Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has delivered his verdict on Lassana Coulibaly’s display over the weekend.
The ex-Rangers striker has criticised the midfielder for his lackluster display and he claimed that he is yet to find out what the player offers to the side.
He said: “I’ve watched Coulibaly and I do not know what he offers. I have no idea what he offers to Rangers. He doesn’t score goals, he doesn’t create, he runs about, he throws in an odd tackle.”
Coulibaly has attracted a lot of criticism from the fans as well for his performances and it will be interesting to see if he can respond with a top performance in the upcoming derby game.
Having said that, it will be interesting to see if he is given a start in that game. It is a game of high magnitude and Gerrard might just decide to take him out of the firing line.
Whatever happens, Coulibaly needs to rediscover his form if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth between now and the end of the season.
As for Rangers, they must look to bring in reinforcements in midfield as their current options have proven unreliable so far.