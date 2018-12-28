Gordon Dalziel gives his verdict on Rangers’ James Tavernier

Former Rangers forward Gordon Dalziel has criticised James Tavernier for his defensive frailties.
The Rangers defender is quite impressive going forward but he has been caught out at the back a few times this season.
Dalziel believes that it is an area of the squad Steven Gerrard needs to improve because Celtic are likely to target that weakness in the upcoming Derby game.
Speaking to the media, the former Light Blues striker claimed: “As much as I like Tavernier… I like him going forward, the quality of balls he puts into the box, free-kicks, things like that are brilliant for Rangers. But defensively, when you watch him go one-on-one with a winger or a forward, he’s all over the place. He can’t defend, and if I was Celtic, I know where I would be going.”
Tavernier has been criticised a lot in the recent weeks and he will be determined to prove himself in a big game. It will be interesting to see if he can hold his own against Celtic.
Rangers are already under a lot of pressure in the title race and they cannot afford any more slip-ups right now. They will be desperate for a win against Celtic and the likes of Tavernier will have to deliver in order to achieve that result.