Good ticket gesture from Celtic provides great news for Hibernian fans

Celtic have provided extra tickets for Hibernian supporters ahead of October 20’s Premiership meeting, reports The Sun. Hibs are waiting to receive the ticket before they will provide the full details on sale arrangements.
Celtic welcome Neil Lennon’s side to Parkhead after the international break, a game that saw the away allocation quickly sold-out, so the hosts provided 200 more tickets for supporters. On Wednesday, Hibs announced the news in a statement on their official website.
Hibernian are enjoying a bright start to the new season, currently sitting second in the Scottish Premiership with 17 points from eight games, coming off the back of four consecutive wins. As for Celtic, the defending champions find themselves one place and one point behind Hibs in the table. The winner of the game at Parkhead could go top if leaders Hearts lose at home to Aberdeen.
Given third plays second in the table, coupled with Celtic’s reputation, it’s no surprise Hibs have sold-out their allocation fairly quickly. The Hoops’ good gesture allows more supporters to see an important game in the season, with both sides having the potential to finish the weekend in top spot if results go their way – unprecedented territory for Hibs.
