Good news as Manchester City ‘will open contract talks’ with Sterling

According to The Sun, Manchester City ‘will open contract talks’ with Raheem Sterling this month, in a bid to tie the English international down to a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium. Sterling’s current deal expires in 2020, and the City camp are desperate not to let his current run down to its final year, although neither party are yet to come close to an agreement.
Nevertheless, talks are planned this month which could lead to a positive outcome for City, Sterling and the hopeful supporters. The 23-year-old joined from Liverpool in 2015 and has gone on to make 144 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring and creating 95 goals, while winning one Premier League and two League Cups. Kevin De Bruyne is one of many who hopes he stays.
Sterling has become a key player for club and country, evident from him making 44 caps for the national team well before his 24th birthday, so the Manchester giants don’t want to lose him. Pep Guardiola adores Sterling has overseen the forward’s development since his appointment as manager in 2016, leading to Sterling scoring and creating 33 league goals last season and three in four games this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.