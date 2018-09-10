Good news as Everton could welcome back Walcott for West Ham clash

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton could welcome back injured star Theo Walcott ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham United. The 29-year-old was hooked off in the second-half against Huddersfield Town with a rib injury on September 1 but could recover in time to face the Hammers thanks to the international break.
Everton manager Marco Silva will be desperate to have Walcott back, as the Toffees are short on attacking options. Richarlison will be suspended for the United clash, while Bernard is recovering from injury and is doubtful ahead of Sunday’s meeting. Walcott has started the season in fine form too, scoring and creating three goals in his first four Premier League appearances.
So long as he’s not feeling pain in his rib this week, he should be in the squad to face Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Signed from Arsenal in January 2018, the England international has gone on to make 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, contributing nine goals. His efforts have helped Everton start the new season unbeaten, with Silva’s men sitting seventh with six points.
The Merseysiders have won one and drawn three of their four outings and Walcott has had his hand in 43% of their goals so far. He’s an important player.
