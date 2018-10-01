Good news as Batshuayi says “no” to a permanent move from Chelsea

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi said “no” to the idea of moving to Valencia on a permanent basis, insisting that he plans to get back into the team next season. The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Mestalla Stadium and wants to use this temporary spell away from Chelsea as a chance to develop and improve as a player.
Batshuayi joined the Blues from Olympique Marseille in July 2016 and has gone on to make 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 23 goals. He’s won the FA Cup and Premier League in his two years at the Bridge but hasn’t always been in favour with managers.
The Belgian international was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for the second-half of last season – scoring and creating 10 goals in 14 games – and has been shipped out on a temporary basis this campaign too. Despite that, he’s unwilling to leave Chelsea before his contract is up and hopes he can fight his way back into the side by impressing for Valencia.
Batshuayi told The Times: “No (I’m not looking for a permanent move). I’ve so much respect for Chelsea and I love them. This loan is important for my development, to show how good I am so that I can go back to Chelsea a better player.”
His Valencia side are currently 11th in La Liga with eight points from seven games, having recently beaten Real Sociedad. They’ve lost just one league game all season. Chelsea supporters will be delighted to see Batshuayi plans to return, as he’s made a lot of fans due to his comical behaviour on social media.
Stats from Transfermarkt.