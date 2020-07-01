Gonzalo Montiel’s representative admits West Ham transfer is a possiblity

West Ham have been linked with a move for Gonzalo Montiel for a while now.

According to the player’s representative, a transfer to the club is a possibility if the Hammers manage to stay in the Premier League.





Apparently, the player wants to play in England next season.

His representative said (quotes h/t Sportwitness): “We’re waiting for the tournament to end. If West Ham continues in the first division it’s a very firm possibility and Montiel has the decision to go play in England. The player’s contract is an issue that will be resolved quickly because we already know the offer, then you have to see what River’s claims are so that the operation is convenient for everyone.”

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can bring him to London. They need a quality right back and Montiel is highly talented.

The 23-year-old can operate as a right-sided winger as well and he will add a new dimension to West Ham’s play.

Montiel is impressive going forward and he will help out in the attacking phases of the play as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Premier League side.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham manage to stay up now. They are 17th in the table with 27 points. They are only out of the bottom three on goal difference. 18th placed Bournemouth and 19th placed Aston Villa have the same number of points as well.

Moyes has to find a solution to West Ham’s problems immediately. The Hammers will have to win most of their remaining games in order to be safe.