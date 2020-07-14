Gonzalo Montiel could join West Ham in the next few days

River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel has been linked with a move to West Ham United for a while now.

As per the latest report from El Intransigente (via Sportwitness), there is a good chance the defender could move to West Ham in the next few days.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can sign the 23-year-old right back. He would be a necessary addition to Moyes’s back four. West Ham need a good full-back next season.

Montiel can play in a number of positions and he can operate as a wide midfielder as well. His versatility will be a bonus for the London club if they manage to sign him.

Montiel is unlikely to turn down a move to West Ham if there is a concrete offer on the table. He could play at a higher level with them and he would be able to earn more money as well.

As per the report, US$10m should be enough to sign the player this summer. However, West Ham must stay in the Premier League in order for the move to go through.

Montiel is unlikely to join a Championship club in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can beat the drop and secure the Argentine’s services in the coming weeks.