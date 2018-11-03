Gomes responds to question asking if he’ll join Everton on a permanent basis

Andre Gomes was somewhat coy when asked if he’d consider joining Everton on a permanent basis when his loan spell from Barcelona is up. The Portuguese midfielder arrived at Goodison Park until the end of the season and has made two appearances in all competitions. Gomes was previously carrying an injury at the time of his Everton switch, but now he’s back playing he says he’s enjoying himself and wouldn’t rule out a permanent transfer next summer.
The 25-year-old told Sky Sports: “We need to discuss that at the end of the season of course with Everton, with Barcelona and see if Everton are happy with me. That is really important. But I’m enjoying it here with my new team-mates, with the team, with the fans and with the staff. I’m really happy right now and I want to keep it like that until the end of the season and give my best. Then at the end of the season we will decide.”
Gomes has previously played for Dragon Force, FC Porto, Boavista and Benfica before finally moving away from his home country for La Liga. He joined Valencia in 2015 and was headhunted by Barcelona just 12 months later after impressing in the European Championships. However, his time at the Camp Nou saw him struggling for form and a lack of playing time, falling down the pecking order in the process.
His loan move to Everton was in order to get first-team football at a competitive level, as he was frequently left on the bench or left out of the matchday squad entirely at Barcelona. Gomes made just six Liga starts last season, racking up a paltry 628 minutes of top-flight football. It wouldn’t be farfetched to see him consider a permanent move away from Barca if things go well at Everton.
