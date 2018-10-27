Glenn Middleton signs new deal with Rangers, fans react

Rangers have agreed a new deal with the highly rated winger Glenn Middleton.
The 18-year-old has signed a long term contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website.
Middleton has impressed during his cameos this season and he will be hoping to nail down a regular starting berth now.
The 18-year-old is very highly rated at the club and the Scottish youth international is expected to develop into a key first team player in future.
Middleton joined Rangers earlier this year from Norwich and he has done well to secure some game time with the first team. Initially a part of the academy, Middleton was promoted after an impressive pre-season.
The youngster made his first team debut against FK Shkupi in the Europa League and scored his first goal for the club against Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership.
