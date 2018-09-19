Glenn Hoddle suggests Wilfried Zaha could join Tottenham Hotspur

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and manager, Glenn Hoddle, has suggested that Spurs could be the ideal club for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The 25-year-old is a key player for Palace, and the Eagles fans simply adore him.
He was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer but he stayed put signing a new contract instead. Zaha has committed himself to Palace until the end of the 2022-23 season, and will be the ‘best-paid’ player at the club, earning around £130,000 a week, according to reports from The Guardian.
The Spurs legend has suggested to BT Sport that the time is right for Zaha to leave Palace and move to a bigger club. He believes that Zaha moved to Manchester United very early in his career, but he is now ready to play for a big club.
When particularly asked where Zaha could go, Hoddle said Spurs could be a good destination for the winger.
Hoddle told BT Sport about Zaha: “I think he has got to move. It’s time for him to go to a bigger club. He went to United too early. He is ready now to actually go to another level.”
The Spurs legend added when asked where Zaha could go: “I think Tottenham. Tottenham could have had him a few years back. Last year they were looking at him. He could get into that team.”
The Ivory Coast international is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and has taken his game to a top-level in recent years. He would be a fantastic addition for Spurs.