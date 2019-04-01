Glenn Hoddle raves about Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It is no secret that Everton will be looking to bolster their strike department in the summer transfer window.
Marco Silva’s side have shown flashes of brilliance in the middle of the park, but consistency in the final third has continued to be an issue for the Toffees this season.
However, according to former England manager Glenn Hoddle, Everton do not need to dip into the transfer market for a striker.
Hoddle is convinced that Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who helped his side to an impressive 2-0 victory at West Ham United, is good enough to lead the line for the Toffies going forward.
Silva has used Richarlison as the club’s front striker at times, but Calvert-Lewin has really impressed in recent matches.
The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including six in the Premier League. Hoddle believes he will score more goals and on a regular basis if he gets more chances.
“They don’t need to go out and buy a foreign player. He’s getting better and better. If he can add to his goal tally, he can hold the ball up for them, don’t go out and buy a foreign player,” he told BT Sport.
“Stick with him. That was a lovely finish [against Newcastle]. Maybe that’s what he needs to do, score more consistently, and maybe that will happen if he gets more chances.”
Indeed, Silva should stick with Calvert-Lewin and give him more chances next season, but Everton still need quality strikers next season.
The likes of Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun have been very disappointing and the club should look to replace them with quality players.