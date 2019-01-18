Glen Kamara wants to join Rangers in January confirms Jim McIntrye

Glasgow Rangers has already agreed a pre-contract deal to bring Glen Kamara to the Ibrox in the summer.
However, Dundee do not want to lose him for nothing, and are looking to agree to offload the player to Rangers now in the January transfer window.
Dundee boss Jim McIntrye has said that he wants Rangers to sign the 23-year-old midfielder this month as the player is finding it difficult to focus on the job.
Rangers will sign Kamara and Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones on free transfers in the summer. Kamara will stay with Dundee till the end of the season but McIntrye has said that he would rather make the move to Ibrox now.
“I know Glen would rather move on and I think it is best for all parties,” McIntyre said. “It is difficult for a player to focus on the job in hand when he knows he is going somewhere else.”
The Finland international has made 18 league and cup appearances for Dundee this season, and would be a superb signing for the club.
Rangers have abundance of midfield talent in their ranks, and it remains to be seen whether he will move to Ibrox this month.
Kamara may have played his last game for the club after reports emerged that he will not feature in Dundee’s Scottish Cup fixture against Queen of the South this weekend.