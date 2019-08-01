Glen Kamara reveals he urged Joe Aribo to join Rangers

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed that he has urged Joe Aribo to join the Ibrox club this summer.
The Gers signed Aribo from Charlton Athletic this summer on a four-year deal. The 22-year-old has reportedly cost £300,000 because of cross-border transfer rules.
Kamara, who joined Rangers back in January, has played a big role in persuading his long-time pal Aribo to join the Ibrox club this summer.
Kamara said to The Scottish Sun: “I messaged him and told him what it was like and tried to encourage him to come.
“He’s really good at fives. I’ve never really played against him because he is usually on my team.
“He asked me a lot of questions about Rangers. I told him the expectations were massive and it’s a big club, the fans are crazy.”
Both the players have hit the ground running at Rangers with Aribo especially making an instant impact after scoring the vital opening goal against Progres Niederkorn last week.
The Scottish Sun claims that Celtic were also interested in signing Aribo this summer, while a host of Championship clubs were keen to secure his signature as well.
However, he chose Rangers as he could not refuse the lure of working under Steven Gerrard.
Rangers fans should thank Kamara for playing his part in bringing the exciting young talent to the Ibrox club this summer.