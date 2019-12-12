Glen Kamara comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has showered praise on Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos.
The Colombian was crestfallen after he missed a penalty and a host of chances as Celtic won the Betfred Cup – their tenth straight domestic trophy.
Morelos has been sensational this season for the Gers, but he has now gone 11 Old Firm games without a goal.
However, Kamara insists that the entire team is behind him, and has backed the striker to fire Steven Gerrard’s men into the last 32 of the Europa League.
Rangers will take on Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday at Ibrox. The Gers are top of the group, but they still need at least a draw to progress to the next round.
Kamara insists that the 23-year-old striker has been a ‘massive’ player for Rangers and that he has scored many important goals for the club. Therefore, it will be unfair to blame him.
“Alfredo has been fantastic all season and he’s scored so many important goals for us. He’s not to blame at all,” said Kamara to the Scottish Sun.
“As a team, we are a collective. He’s been a massive player for us and he’s bailed us out when we’ve needed help.
“You can’t say anything to him, nothing at all. We are happy to have him here and I hope he stays and continues to score goals for us.
“It would be nice for anyone to score the goal that would get us through against Young Boys – but you know he’ll be trying. He’s a great player and massive for us.”
Rangers should be looking to win this game and get the confidence back in the side. There’s still a lot to play for in this season, and the Rangers players must not let the defeat psychologically affect them.