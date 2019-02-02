Glen Kamara claims joining Rangers has mended his broken heart following Arsenal exit

Rangers snapped up Finland international Glen Kamara on a pre-contract agreement from Dundee early last month, but a deal for a sudden move to Ibrox was struck on transfer deadline day, fast forwarding the transfer by four months as a result.
The 23-year-old midfielder will be at Ibrox today as the Light Blues face St Mirren, and could soon be making his debut.
That manager Steven Gerrard chose to sign him has made Kamara very delighted, and the former Arsenal man reckons the Rangers move will help mend his broken heart following his Gunners exit 18 months ago.
The Finnish was released by the north London giants in the summer of 2017 having been with the club since 2012.
Kamara went from training with Santi Cazorla, Mesut Ozil and Francis Coquelin to playing for Dundee, and he was devastated not to be able to make that big break.
“No one wants to leave a club like Arsenal whether you support them or not. I’m an Arsenal fan, so there was a lot of excitement when you are younger and join a team you support,” the Rangers new man told Daily Record.
“It was tough to leave but going to Dundee was amazing. I worked with Neil McCann and he taught me a lot. I’d say the decision to come to Scotland has definitely paid off.
“Leaving Arsenal was hard but sometimes you have to take a step back to make another one forward.”
Kamara only made one senior team appearance for Arsenal, with his other games in the Gunners colours coming for their youth teams.
He had loan spells at League One’s Southend United and League Two’s Colchester United, and those experiences, coupled with the footballing education he got under Arsene Wenger will surely go a long way in helping him under Gerrard.
Kamara will be looking to impress at Rangers in the hope to one day secure a bigger move, and with lots of competition available for playing time at Ibrox, it will be interesting to see how he secures a regular starting berth for himself.