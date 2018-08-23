Glasgow Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall transfer link

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on loan as Steven Gerrard is looking to bring one or more defenders to the Ibrox club before the end of the month.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Championship clubs Aston Villa and West Brom are also interested in signing him, but the Gers have made the first move.
Rangers have made an inquiry to take Worrall on loan. The Gers may get their wish as the 21-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Aitor Karanka, and Forest are prepared to offload him.
Worrall is a highly rated defender and Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Many of them feel that it will be an excellent move for all parties involved.
Hes class tbf
— josh brewer🏴🇬🇧 (@JBrewer214) August 23, 2018
Looks a good player and only 21!
— Renegade (@Renegade_uk100) August 23, 2018
Sounds decent and if Gerrard trusts him then I do.
As long as there isn’t assurances about game time and he has to earn his place in the team
— ⚫️⚫️7ftFeetTall&PlaysTheFluteLOYAL (@weepaljoe_) August 23, 2018
Signed him in fifa he’s amazing. He isn’t happy if he’s not getting game time. Let’s hope Stevie gives him a rotation contract and not a Crucial contract like I gave him.
— Clint Hilly (@Hilly1872) August 23, 2018
Joe Worrall would be a good signing. Good pedigree. Get him in Rangers.
— RT (@Rt_415) August 23, 2018
The England U-21 international centre-half captained England to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017. He was a regular for the club until last season, but he is now the fifth choice at the club under Karanka.
Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson, and hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship.
Gerrard is keen to add a central defender to his ranks, and it remains to be seen whether Rangers succeed in luring him to the Ibrox club in the next few days.