Glasgow Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall transfer link

23 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Glasgow Rangers are reportedly leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on loan as Steven Gerrard is looking to bring one or more defenders to the Ibrox club before the end of the month.

According to reports from the Daily Record, Championship clubs Aston Villa and West Brom are also interested in signing him, but the Gers have made the first move.

Rangers have made an inquiry to take Worrall on loan. The Gers may get their wish as the 21-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Aitor Karanka, and Forest are prepared to offload him.

Worrall is a highly rated defender and Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Many of them feel that it will be an excellent move for all parties involved.

The England U-21 international centre-half captained England to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017. He was a regular for the club until last season, but he is now the fifth choice at the club under Karanka.

Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson, and hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship.

Gerrard is keen to add a central defender to his ranks, and it remains to be seen whether Rangers succeed in luring him to the Ibrox club in the next few days.

