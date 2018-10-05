Glasgow Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall display vs Rapid Vienna

Glasgow Rangers produced one of their best performances under Steven Gerrard as the Ibrox club moved top of Europa League Group G after winning against Rapid Vienna.
The Gers came from behind to snatch a fantastic 3-1 victory for Vienna on Thursday night at Ibrox.
Veton Berisha broke the deadlock to give the Austrians the lead at Ibrox, but two goals from Alfredo Morelos and one from skipper James Tavernier sealed the tie in Rangers’ favour.
One player who particularly impressed was Joe Worrall, and Rangers fans are praising his performance on social networking site Twitter.
Thoughts on tonights game;
• Joe Worrall. Wow. Complete night and day from Sunday
• Morelos on his game is completely unplayable which he showed tonight again
• Ryan Kent is electric. On the edge of your seat everytime he’s on the ball.
• Rapid fans. Immense.#RANRAP
— ً (@FutboICaI) October 4, 2018
Buzzing for Joe Worrall he was outstanding the night, a scapegoat on Sunday hope he gets the praise he deserves after that game
— Darryn Houston (@DarrynHouston) October 4, 2018
Joe worrall tonight btw👏👏👏 proved me wrong outstanding
— Craig Taylor 🍊 (@craigtaylor_72) October 4, 2018
Joe Worrall was absolutely fantastic tonight
— LH72 (@LH1872) October 4, 2018
Love Goldson and Katic as a partnership but I would have to say I thought Joe Worrall was absolutely sensational tonight
— Scott McPike (@ScottMcPike9) October 4, 2018
Ryan Kent and Joe Worrall were superb tonight. Kent loves it.
— Wilson (@KennyWil5on) October 4, 2018
Worrall joined the Gers on loan from Nottingham Forest this summer. He has struggled at times, mainly in league games, but has proved that Gerrard’s faith in him is not misplaced.
The style of football required on the continent can be very different from the Scottish Premiership, and Worral’s technical ability, and quality in possession has proved handy.
He was solid at the back alongside Connor Goldson and the performance will surely give him a lot of confidence.