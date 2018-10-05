Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Glasgow Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall display vs Rapid Vienna

Glasgow Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall display vs Rapid Vienna

5 October, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers produced one of their best performances under Steven Gerrard as the Ibrox club moved top of Europa League Group G after winning against Rapid Vienna.

The Gers came from behind to snatch a fantastic 3-1 victory for Vienna on Thursday night at Ibrox.

Veton Berisha broke the deadlock to give the Austrians the lead at Ibrox, but two goals from Alfredo Morelos and one from skipper James Tavernier sealed the tie in Rangers’ favour.

One player who particularly impressed was Joe Worrall, and Rangers fans are praising his performance on social networking site Twitter.

Worrall joined the Gers on loan from Nottingham Forest this summer. He has struggled at times, mainly in league games, but has proved that Gerrard’s faith in him is not misplaced.

The style of football required on the continent can be very different from the Scottish Premiership, and Worral’s technical ability, and quality in possession has proved handy.

He was solid at the back alongside Connor Goldson and the performance will surely give him a lot of confidence.

Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham display vs RB Salzburg
Jan Vertonghen Injury: Tottenham defender could be absent till November

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87