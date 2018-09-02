Giroud could stay at Chelsea, announcement hints Blues could extend deal

Olivier Giroud recently revealed he could stay at Chelsea past next summer despite losing his place in the first-team, reports Goal. Game time has all but alluded the centre-forward under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season, with Giroud racking up just 40 minutes of Premier League football, so his future is certain.
The 31-year-old was signed from Arsenal in January until July 2019, meaning this season could be his last at Stamford Bridge, but the French international has an option in his contract that allows Chelsea to extend his stay for a further year, something he’s admitted looks likely to happen.
Giroud told Telefoot/Canal+: “I still have one year of contract, plus possibly another year. The board of the club have been positive in terms of giving me it. I do not know yet, we’ll see how things are in April or May, but I won’t exclude any possibility. We’ll see.”
The World Cup winner with France has gone on to make 20 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Arsenal, scoring and creating eight goals, but he’s no longer commanding a starting place. This season, he was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s opener against Huddersfield and was brought off the bench against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bournemouth.
Alvaro Morata has been preferred at centre-forward under Sarri, scoring one goal in three league games this season. Giroud’s age (31) could be going against him, as the ruthless marksman can’t cover as many blades of grass as his Spanish compatriot.
Stats from Transfermarkt.