Giovani Lo Celso reacts on Instagram after Tottenham’s loss to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, suffering their first loss of the new campaign as a result.
A 27th-minute goal from Joelinton was enough for the visitors to leave with all three points, and a dismal Spurs just couldn’t get something out of the game, fluffing their lines when presented with goalscoring chances.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season, and did bring in three new players over the summer.
Spurs have failed to hit the ground running, though, and following a laborious 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season and the lucky 2-2 draw with Manchester City, they will have to do better going forward to convince critics of their title credentials.
Summer arrival Giovani Lo Celso came off the bench to replace Erik Lamela in the 62nd minute, but he couldn’t influence the proceedings despite his best efforts.
The Argentina international was making his home debut for Tottenham since arriving from Real Betis, and he was disappointed it ended in a defeat.
Here is how he reacted to the loss on Instagram:
With Christian Eriksen’s future still very much in doubt, Lo Celso could soon become a regular fixture in Pochettino’s starting XI should be Denmark international leave before the European transfer window shuts, and the former Paris Saint-Germain man will be expected to help make Tottenham better in the middle of the park.