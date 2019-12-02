Giovani Lo Celso could leave Tottenham

Tottenham signed Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis in the summer.
The 23-year-old Argentine playmaker impressed in La Liga and earned his move to the Premier League. But things haven’t gone according to plan for the midfielder.
He hasn’t played too often at Spurs and is now considering an exit.
As per reports from Marca, the player is frustrated with the lack of playing time. Pochettino’s sacking could have an impact on his future as well.
Apparently, Mourinho does not fancy the playmaker.
Lo Celso joined Spurs on loan with an option to buy. It will be interesting to see if he returns to Betis at the end of his loan spell. A January return would be quite surprising as Mourinho needs some depth in his side.
There is no doubt that Lo Celso is a quality player. However, he has not adapted to the Premier League yet. If he manages to turn that around, he could be a key star for Mourinho and Tottenham.
In case of a return, Spurs won’t be affected too much as they are yet to pay for the player. They can easily look for another alternative in the market.