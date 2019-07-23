Giovani Lo Celso could fly in for his Tottenham medical this week

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso all summer.
It appears that the deal could be close now. As per Daily Mirror, Real Betis have decided to lower their asking price and the player could be on his way to London soon.
The report adds that Lo Celso could fly to London for his medical this week. Spurs are now pushing hard to sign the player.
It will be interesting to see how much the Londoners end up paying for his services in the end.
The player was initially valued at around £68m, however, the Londoners are now expected to pay around £54m and £60m for Lo Celso.
Tottenham have already signed Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke this summer. With the addition of Lo Celso, they will finally have a midfield capable of challenging Manchester City.
Pochettino’s side made it to the finals of the Champions League last season and he will be hoping to replicate that feat once again.
Spurs are determined to improve their side considerably this summer and the fans will be excited about the upcoming season.
Lo Celso could prove to be a game-changer for Spurs next year. Apart from creativity, he will add goals to the side as well. He managed to score 16 times for Betis last season.
The likes of Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko, and Moura are all lacking in goals and Pochettino needed a goalscoring midfielder after Alli’s dip in form.