Giorgio Chiellini says Everton striker Moise Kean is nothing like Mario Balotelli

Everton striker Moise Kean got into the news for all the bad reasons a few weeks ago after it emerged that he had hosted a party during the lockdown put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian didn’t adhere to social distancing as a result, and there were further concerns that he could be becoming too difficult to deal with.

The Toffees striker was dropped from the Southampton matchday squad back in November by former boss Marco Silva for coming late for a team meeting for the second time, and some fear he could fail to fulfill his potential if he doesn’t get his act together.

Kean has since been compared with Mario Balotelli due to his recent disciplinary shortcomings, but Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini insists he is nothing like the controversial striker.

“Balotelli’s only contribution is the way he shoots. There are those who compare him to Moise Kean, a lad who might appear to be rebellious and impossible to deal with, but he is nothing like Mario,” the Italian centre-back wrote in his autobiography.

“Of course, he was fined many, many times in the Juventus youth academy, but when he played for the senior team, he always acted very respectfully towards the existing group.

“At times he didn’t hear the alarm and would turn up late, but that sort of behaviour can be changed without much difficulty.”

Chiellini leaping to the defence of the Everton youngster should delight the fans, and manager Carlo Ancelotti shouldn’t have a problem straightening him out.

Kean has scored just once in 26 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit since arriving for an initial £29 million from Juventus last summer, and he has already been linked with a return to the Serie A, with Inter Milan and AS Roma said to be interested in his services.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals in five starts over the course of 16 Serie A games for Juve last term and has the potential to become a great striker going forward, but he has to quickly come to his senses if he doesn’t want to end up like Balotelli.