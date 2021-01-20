Gini Wijnaldum contract: Latest updates on Liverpool midfielder’s situation

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is yet to sign a new contract at the Anfield club, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 70-times capped Dutch midfielder, who is on a £75k-per-week deal at Liverpool, hasn’t given a clear indication about whether he would extend his present contract.





Liverpool have been trying to persuade him to stay put and sign a new deal at the club, and as of now, his situation hasn’t changed.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for the Reds since he joined from Newcastle United, and has played an integral role in the club’s massive success in recent years under Jurgen Klopp.

Recently, The Mirror claimed that Wijnaldum had decided to link up with his former national team boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Earlier this month, Todofichajes (h/t The Mirror), claimed that Wijnaldum had rejected the club’s latest contract offer.

We bring you here all the latest updates on his contract situation:

20th January 2021

Popular football journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Wijnaldum is yet to provide a definitive answer.

Liverpool had offered him a fresh contract back in December. He claims that the Reds have been trying to negotiate with him for the past seven months, but it seems the situation is ‘getting complicated’.