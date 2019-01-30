Gilberto Silva says Unai Emery hasn’t been backed enough by the Arsenal board

Arsenal secured their 14th league win of the campaign on Tuesday night following the 2-1 defeat of Cardiff City.
The north London side will be hoping they can do enough to secure a top-four finish, but they have to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to what looks like the one spot left, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham poised to finish in top-three.
The Arsenal squad could do with some quality additions this month, and some loan deals are set to get secured before tomorrow’s deadline.
Nevertheless, it’s widely believed that the Arsenal board haven’t supported manager Unai Emery enough support.
A sentiment club legend Gilberto Silva shares.
“They aren’t a bigger team (than Arsene Wenger’s), the players are the same. The squad is still the same players,” the Brazilian told beIN SPORTS.
“They had a very good start and then became what people were used to see Arsenal play. But for him as a manager, he needs time to work out.
“He needs support from the board to give him the kind of players he needs for each position, and at the moment, it doesn’t look like that.”
Arsenal are cash-strapped at the moment as they are only able to sign players on loan.
It remains to be seen if the cash will be splashed in the summer transfer window, but Emery really needs an upgraded squad if the Gunners are to challenge for silverware going forward.