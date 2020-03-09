Giannelli Imbula comments on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has waxed lyrical about Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.
The 27-year-old has joined Russian Premier League outfit PFC Sochi, earlier this month, after terminating his contract with Stoke City. Imbula played for Toulouse, Rayo Vallecano, and Lecce on loan during his spell at Stoke City.
The DR Congo international has showered praise on his former manager Bielsa, saying he is different from the others. He played under the Argentine during his time at Marseille. When asked to comment on the Leeds boss, he wasn’t short of praise.
Imbula said to Russian website Sport24 (h/t Sport Witness): “I just can’t call him Bielsa, he’s Don Bielsa to me. There aren’t many other people in football like him. He just burns with football. His whole life is all about football. He is a very direct person and he is non-standard.
“All the coaches in the world are sitting on the benches or just standing in the technical area. But he’s different. He only sits on a box full of water! And this is not about trying to attract attention. He doesn’t need it.”
Bielsa is a widely respected manager. He is a genius. Known for his vast knowledge about the game, he is being treated in high regards by managers like Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine has transformed Leeds United completely. Last season, the Whites came close to achieving promotion but they lost in the play-offs.
This season, they’re most likely to secure promotion. Leeds find themselves top of the Championship table, following their 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. There are nine more games left to go.