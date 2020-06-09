Gianluca Petrachi: Everton striker Moise Kean is not a target for AS Roma

Italian club AS Roma have confirmed that they are not interested in signing Moise Kean from Premier League outfit Everton this summer.

Last month, several media outlets in Italy claimed that AS Roma were showing keen interest in signing the Italy international.





According to Calciomercato (h/t Football Italia), Roma are working to bring in Kean from Everton to Serie A on a loan deal, with an option to buy him for around €20-22m.

Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, is personally brokering the transfer deal between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old joined Everton last summer for a fee in the region of £25m from Juventus. However, his first season at Goodison Park didn’t work out well, as he managed only five Premier League starts thus far.

There were claims that the youngster is eager for a return to Serie A with Roma being one of the potential suitors.

However, Roma’s sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, has poured cold water on the speculation, claiming they have not spoken to Everton about signing Kean, and that he is not a target for them.

Kean is a fantastic young striker and he is expected to do well under Carlo Ancelotti. However, his position at the club could be under threat if Everton sign a new striker this summer.