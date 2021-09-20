Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Atletico Madrid need to get back to winning ways when they face Getafe next in the La Liga clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Mauro Arambarri and Sabit Abdulai are absent with injuries while Vitolo is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Predicted Getafe starting line-up: Soria; Olivera, Cuenca, Dakonam, Suarez; Timor, Maksimovic; Jankto, Alena, Unal; Ramirez.

Atletico Madrid will definitely be without Joao Felix, who was sent off in the last game against Athletic Bilbao. The likes of Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, Santiago Arias and Thomas Lemar are also major doubts for this one.

Predicted Atletico Madrid starting line-up: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Carrasco, Llorente, De Paul, Trippier; Suarez, Griezmann, Correa.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Getafe vs Atletico Madrid from bet365:

Match-winner:

Getafe – 5/1

Draw – 12/5

Atletico Madrid – 4/6

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/4

Under – 4/9

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Getafe have made a disastrous start to the season having lost all of their opening five league games. They have managed to score only one goal so far, and have conceded eight.

They are heading into this game on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico, the reigning La Liga champions, have made a stuttering start to the season. They are two points behind leaders Real Madrid and have been really struggling to score.

They drew 0-0 against Porto in the Champions League, and also managed another 0-0 draw against Bilbao in their last game.

Considering Getafe’s current form, it’s hard to see anything but a victory for the visitors.

Prediction:

Both teams not to score – 1/2 from bet365

