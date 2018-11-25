Gerrard ‘very pleased’ with Middleton who ‘has shown a great attitude’

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Glenn Middleton after the Rangers winger picked up an assist in a 3-0 win over Livingston. Middleton has been in fine form since his introduction to the first-team and Gerrard says he’s “very pleased” with the 18-year-old’s efforts as he “has shown a great attitude” and is reaping all the rewards.
The Scotland u19 international joined Rangers from Norwich City in January and was promoted to the first-team this season. He’s made a total of 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. In the Scottish Premiership, Middleton has contributed four goals in seven outings and was recently lauded by his manager.
Gerrard told the club’s official website: “Glenn is a wide man and is direct, he loves one v ones, but sometimes when you can’t get the better of your opponent in a one v one, you have to provide your contribution in a different way, whether that be a set-piece, a cross or a goal yourself.
“Glenn is doing fine and I just need to manage him really well now he is in the starting XI. There will be a time where I am going to have to protect him as well as he is still very young, but I am very pleased with Glenn, certainly in the last two weeks but from day one he has shown a great attitude.”
Middleton, who never made a senior appearance for Norwich prior to his 2017-move to Ibrox, has featured in the Premiership, Europa League, League Cup and Challenge Cup under Gerrard and is repay his manager’s faith with bright performances.
He was given a full 90 minutes against Livingston on the weekend and create a goal for his efforts. The winger has picked up where he left off, having scored and made an assist in Rangers’ 7-1 win over Motherwell before the international break. Middleton looks to have a bright future.
Stats from Transfermarkt.