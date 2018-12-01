Gerrard says ‘talented’ McGregor is ‘right up with the best’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been full of praise for Allan McGregor, calling the experienced goalkeeper “talented” and “right up with the best”. He also admitted he wouldn’t have minded the Scottish international at Liverpool back when he was a player.
McGregor returned to Rangers from Hull City over the summer and has been a regular between the sticks, making 12 Premiership appearances this season. The 36-year-old has conceded 10 goals and kept four clean sheets. He’s impressively shut out 11 sides in 25 games in all competitions too.
His contract with Rangers is up next summer but Gerrard has been delighted with his form, which may suggest McGregor could stick around if his fitness stays in check. The Rangers boss praised his goalkeeper’s heroics in the Europa League against Villarreal, saying (h/t The Sun): “Those two saves by Allan McGregor were down to talent and ability.
“For me, he is the best shot-stopper up here. He is right up with the best when it comes down to one-v-ones and shot-stopping. I remember watching Allan in a lot of Old Firm games for many years. As a Liverpool player, you are thinking, ‘I wouldn’t mind a bit of him’.
“Not just on talent and ability, but as a leader and a person. You can see a lot when you watch players. McGregor was good enough to play in the top six down in England, no doubt about it.”
It’s a big claim by Gerrard to suggest McGregor could have played for a top-six Premier League side in the past, but the veteran stopper has picked up 126 clean sheets in 275 appearances for Rangers so he’s no slouch. The 36-year-old has won three Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups.
Stats from Transfermarkt.