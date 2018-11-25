Gerrard says ‘superb’ Arfield is a ‘really important player’ for Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard paid tribute to Scott Arfield after the midfielder impressed in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Livingston. The Canadian international, who joined Rangers from Burnley over the summer, got on the scoresheet to continue his impressive run in front of goal. Arfield has now scored five goals in his last seven Premiership games.
The 30-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Premiership, Europa League and League Cup this season, contributing 10 goals in total. He scored twice against Motherwell before the international break and has now picked up where he left off. Gerrard was full of praise for Arfield after the game.
He said to the club’s official website: “Scott has been superb. He is a great professional and a great lad who is growing each way and contributing really well. He is a really important player and that is the reason we were desperate to get him in the door. He is getting goals on the pitch so I am sure life is very good for Scott at the moment.”
Rangers’ win over Livingston saw them go second in the Premiership table, leapfrogging Hearts in the process. Gerrard’s men have 27 points from 13 games this season and are coming off the back of five wins and a draw from their last half a dozen outings.
The Gers are two points adrift of leaders Celtic and have a game in hand on third-placed Heart of Midlothian, fourth-placed Kilmarnock and fifth-placed St Johnstone, meaning they could pull away with Celtic in the top-two if they capitalise on the match advantage.
Stats from Transfermarkt.