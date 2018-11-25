Gerrard says he’ll ‘fight tooth and nail’ to keep ‘top’ player Morelos at Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will “fight tooth and nail” to keep Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox. He described the 22-year-old as a “top centre-forward” who he’s desperate to retain for “as long as possible”. Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in July 2017 and has gone on to make 69 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 50 goals.
The Colombian international has been in fine form this season too, netting 16 goals in 26 games in the Premiership, Europa League and League Cup. He scored in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday which drew a lot of praise from his manager. Gerrard was impressed with Morelos’ contribution and believes he’s vital to the club’s future success.
As per the Daily Record, he said: “I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep Fred here for as long as possible. I’ll fall out with people to keep him – that’s how much I like him. From day one I’ve told everyone I love him. That hasn’t changed, it’s growing. We got our reward (against Livingston) towards the end because we’ve got a top centre forward who gave us the spark we needed.”
Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership with 27 points from 13 games this season, two points adrift of leaders Celtic. Gerrard’s men are in fine form, boasting five wins and a draw from their last six games, and could go top of the table with a win over Hearts on December 2. Morelos has certainly played a big part in their form.
Stats from Transfermarkt.